Manchester United legends to travel to Da Nang for friendly match

Manchester United legendary stars such as Michael Owen, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Teddy Sheringham, and Wes Brown will gather in Da Nang City for a friendly match against Vietnam All-Stars.

The event is part of the 2025 Vietnam–UK Football Festival themed “The Legendary Red—Red Dream,” which will take place from June 26 to 29.

The Vietnam All-Stars team will feature Vietnamese football legends such as Le Huynh Duc, Le Cong Vinh, Nguyen Hong Son, and others.

The highlight of the festival will be the friendly match on June 27 at Hoa Xuan Stadium in Da Nang, which has a seating capacity of 17,000. According to the organizers, all tickets will be made available to the public, with prices ranging from VND600,000 (US$23.13) to VND1.5 million (US$58).

The festival will also feature a wide range of vibrant activities, including The Red Dream Fan Fest for Manchester United supporters, pickleball exchanges, a charity program at V-Village Da Nang, and a series of cultural and sports promotion events celebrating the ties between Vietnam and the United Kingdom.

In addition, the Grasslife Danang International Youth Football Tournament will be held at Tuyen Son Sports Village from June 27 to 28 with the participation of more than 30 teams in the U10 to U16 age groups, aiming to promote the development of youth football in Vietnam.

By Pham Nga—Translated by Kim Khanh