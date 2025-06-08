Sports

Swimmers both domestically, internationally join Ly Son Cross Island 2025

SGGPO

The raceday of the Ly Son Cross Island 2025 started on Ly Son Island, the Central Province of Quang Ngai on the morning of June 8.

The event attracted nearly 600 athletes, including around 60 international swimmers from 14 countries.

The swimming competition is valued as the largest-scale sports event in Vietnam.

The competition features three distances of one kilometer, two kilometers and five kilometers along a challenging and scenic cross-island swimming course around Ly Son Island.

To ensure safety during the competition, the organizers implemented a rescue plan, using multiple canoes, motorized basket boats, medical support vessels and rescue boats along the swimming course to closely monitor and protect the athletes.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Tri, Secretary of the Ly Son District Party Committee, stated that the Ly Son Cross Island 2025 is not only a sports event but also integrates cultural, athletic and tourism values. Its goal is to develop this swimming competition into a national-level brand.

There are some photos on the raceday of June 8 at the Ly Son Cross Island 2025.

01-1849-1668.png
001-2149-4807.png
6f68cee95b68d3eba8d0c61627033fd7-3029-5164.jpg
d6d61f79ffcaf0744c1b79e031b5edbe-5427-356.jpg
14615d5d8278906fd824d2f68bc54db1-5100-5671.jpg
5311dc25212a89f3426dc711b37db85f-8003-8121.jpg.jpg
81e192ec2533f2f5629b400146ac1d7d-236-9266.jpg
By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ly Son Cross Island 2025 cross-island swimming course national-level brand raceday

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn