Swimmers both domestically, internationally join Ly Son Cross Island 2025

The raceday of the Ly Son Cross Island 2025 started on Ly Son Island, the Central Province of Quang Ngai on the morning of June 8.

The event attracted nearly 600 athletes, including around 60 international swimmers from 14 countries.

The swimming competition is valued as the largest-scale sports event in Vietnam.

The competition features three distances of one kilometer, two kilometers and five kilometers along a challenging and scenic cross-island swimming course around Ly Son Island.

To ensure safety during the competition, the organizers implemented a rescue plan, using multiple canoes, motorized basket boats, medical support vessels and rescue boats along the swimming course to closely monitor and protect the athletes.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Tri, Secretary of the Ly Son District Party Committee, stated that the Ly Son Cross Island 2025 is not only a sports event but also integrates cultural, athletic and tourism values. Its goal is to develop this swimming competition into a national-level brand.

There are some photos on the raceday of June 8 at the Ly Son Cross Island 2025.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong