Vietnam wins 12 medals at Southeast Asia rowing, canoeing championships

Vietnamese rowers on June 28 won two gold, six silver and four bronze medals at the 2024 Southeast Asia Rowing and Canoeing, U19 and U23 Championships being held in the northern city of Hai Phong.

Vietnamese athletes win gold medal in the U19 Women's Coxed Four. (Photo: VNA)

The two golds were secured in the women's lightweight double and U19 Women's Coxed Four events.

Rowers from the Philippines won three gold and three bronze medals while Indonesian athletes bagged two silvers and two bronzes, and Thai rowers took one silver. Malaysian rowers secured three golds and Cambodian athletes grabbed one gold.

Due to heavy rain, half of the events planned to take place on June 28 were halted.

The 2024 Southeast Asia Rowing and Canoeing, U19 and U23 Championships kicked off in Hai Phong on June 27.

It brought together more than 500 athletes and coaches, with 264 for rowing and nearly 300 for canoeing, from seven Southeast Asian nations, namely Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and host Vietnam.

VNA