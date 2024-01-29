Vietnam welcomes over 1.5 mln turns of foreign visitors in January.

The number of international visitors to Vietnam in the first month of 2024 continued to surge and reach more than 1.5 million people.

This figure increased 10.3 percent compared to December 2023, up 73.6 percent over the same period last year.

Of which, more than 1.3 million turns of people traveled to the country by air, accounting for 85.1 percent of the total number of international arrivals to Vietnam and up 60.9 percent over the same period last year.

Besides, there were 176,900 turns of visitors traveling to the country by road, accounting for 11.7 percent of the total international arrivals and increasing 2.7 times over the same period last year. Around 48,400 turns of visitors arrived in the country by sea, accounting for 3.2 percent of the total number of foreign visitors to Vietnam and surging 8.6 times year on year.

Revenue from accommodation, food and beverage services in the first month of the year was estimated to reach VND58.9 trillion (US$2.4 billion), up 10.2 percent over the same period last year.

In addition, revenue from the tourism sector in January was expected to reach VND4,400 billion (US$180 million), an increase of 18.5 percent over the same period last year.

During the first days of the year, activities for Vietnam’s tourism promotion were organized overseas.

Particularly, in the framework of the Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) Trade Fair 2024 which is taking place in the capital city of Vientiane, Laos, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has organized a press conference to introduce the Vietnamese tourism sector.

This is a great chance for Vietnam to provide information and introduce to press agencies and international friends about new tourism policies, attractive sites and diverse tourism products together with the beauty of the country and Vietnamese people.

The promotion works have been strongly implemented via websites and social media platforms of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

Of which, the website https://vietnamtourism.gov.vn plays the role of policies promotion; the website https://vietnam.travel promotes Vietnamese images overseas.

Besides, the promotion works have been dramatically carried out on social media comprising Facebook, Zalo, Youtube, Instagram and so on to strongly popularize Vietnam's tourism information.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong