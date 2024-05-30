Travel

Vietnam welcomes nearly 7.6 million int'l tourists in five months

Vietnam served nearly 7.6 million international holiday-makers in the first five months of this year, up 64.9 percent year-on-year and 3.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

International tourists visit HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

According to the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on May 29, 83.7 percent traveled by air, 14.2 percent by land, and 2.1 percent by sea.

In May alone, the country accommodated nearly 1.4 million foreign arrivals, surging by 51 percent over the same period last year.

According to the GSO, favorable visa policies and attractive tourism stimulus programs in many localities were attributed to the rising number of foreign visitors to Vietnam.

Revenue from accommodation and catering services in the reviewed period was estimated to reach VND296.3 trillion (over US$11.64 billion), an increase of 15.1 percent over the same period last year while travel tourism revenue totaled an estimated VND24.2 trillion, marking a year-on-year rise of 45.1 percent.

According to a report from the World Economic Forum (WEF), Vietnam’s tourism climbed eight places in its Travel and Tourism Development Index between 2019 and 2021, making it one of the three biggest improvers in the world.

In 2024, the country ranked 59 among the 119 economies nationwide, reaching 3.96 points, down three places compared to 2021.

