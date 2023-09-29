Vietnam welcomes 8.9 million int’l visitors in first nine months

According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), Vietnam received 8.9 million foreign visitors in the first nine months of this year, 4.7 times higher than the same period last year and accounting for 69 percent of the 2019 figure.

Of these, the number of visitors to Vietnam by air was nearly 7.8 million, accounting for 87.5 percent of the total number of foreign arrivals and 4.7 times higher than the same period last year.

The number of tourists coming by land and sea were one million and 64,000 respectively, accounting for 11.8 percent and 0.7 percent of the total number of international travelers.

The number of international tourists from Asia reached more than 6.8 million, presenting a 5.2 time increase compared to the same period last year. The number from Europe was over one million, 3.9 times higher than the same period last year. The remaining travelers came from the America and the Oceania.

The trade, transportation, and tourism sectors continued to be busy with various activities.

After its regular August meeting, the government issued Resolution 144/NQ-CP which asks the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to coordinate with localities and relevant agencies to promote innovation in tourism promotion and adjust the goal of welcoming international visitors in 2023 in accordance with the practical situation to further promote tourism recovery and development.