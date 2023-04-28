Vietnam, Uruguay to cooperate in sports

Vietnamese Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung and Secretary of Sports of Uruguay Sebastián Bauzá agreed to enhance bilateral sport cooperation in principle and assigned relevant units to draft a cooperation agreement for signing.

During a working session in Montevideo on April 27 (local time) in the framework of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's official visit to Uruguay, Minister Hung, who is also President of the Vietnam Olympic Committee, congratulated Uruguay on its sport achievements under the leadership of Bauzá.

Highlighting that Uruguay is a football powerhouse, having won the most Copa America titles with 15 championships and finishing fourth at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, the minister hoped that with its experience, Uruguay will assist Vietnam in developing football, one of the most popular sports in Vietnam.

Bauzá, who is also President of the Uruguayan Football Association, expressed readiness to visit Vietnam to survey sport infrastructure and facilities, as well as to send Uruguayan football experts to train Vietnamese footballers or welcome Vietnam's young football teams to the Latin American country for training and competitions.