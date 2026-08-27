Vietnam dominates individual awards at ASEAN Cup 2026

Vietnam celebrated a double success at the ASEAN Cup 2026, winning the title and US$300,000 in prize money.

Vietnam’s national team added three individual accolades to their ASEAN Cup 2026 championship at the tournament’s closing and awards ceremony.

Although neither scored in the two-legged final, strikers Nguyen Xuan Son and Nguyen Dinh Bac shared the Golden Boot title after each netted five goals for Vietnam.



For Xuan Son, it marked his second consecutive ASEAN Cup Golden Boot award.

Dinh Bac and Xuan Son share the Golden Boot after scoring five goals each.

The Best Player award went to young striker Nguyen Dinh Bac, whose performances throughout the tournament earned widespread recognition. His achievement is particularly remarkable considering he is still of U23 age.

Le Giang Patrik receives the Best Goalkeeper award from VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan. Photo: SN

Goalkeeper Le Giang Patrik also made a strong impression on his national-team debut. His crucial saves and assured performances helped Vietnam secure the title and earned him the Best Goalkeeper award.

Vietnam missed out on just one individual award, with the Best Young Player honor going to Thai player Yotsakon Burapha.

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By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong