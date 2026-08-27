FIFA President impressed by Vietnamese fans’ love for football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the passion and sporting spirit of Vietnamese fans, as well as their warm hospitality, during his visit to Hanoi for the ASEAN Cup 2026 final between Vietnam and Thailand.

The FIFA president said late on August 26 that he was delighted to visit Hanoi to discuss football with Vietnamese leaders and watch a match between Vietnam and Thailand in the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 final.

He expressed his sincere thanks to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), led by President Dr. Tran Quoc Tuan, for the warm and thoughtful welcome.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino receives a warm welcome from Vietnamese fans. Photo: SGGP/Dung Phuong

Mr. Gianni Infantino said that FIFA is ready to continue supporting Vietnam’s football development by sharing expertise and providing assistance in infrastructure, technical development, training, and grassroots and youth football.

The organization will also continue helping Vietnam improve football administration and upgrade its facilities, he added.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he was particularly impressed by the Vietnamese people’s passion for football and positive sporting spirit. He described Vietnam as one of Southeast Asia’s countries with strong potential for football development.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses with a young Vietnamese fan. Photo: SGGP/Dung Phuong

On the evening of August 26, FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 final between Vietnam and Thailand at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi, where he received an enthusiastic welcome from Vietnamese fans.

His name drew loud applause when it was announced over the stadium’s public-address system. Besides watching the match and presenting the trophy, he spent time meeting fans and reporters, signing autographs, taking photos and congratulating the Vietnam national team.

At the stadium, the FIFA president also held discussions with ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) President Khiev Sameth, VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan and Football Association of Thailand (FAT) President Nualphan Lamsam.

After the final, FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented the championship trophy to Vietnam as coach Kim Sang-sik and his players successfully defended their Southeast Asian title.

By Huu Thanh — Translated by Huyen Huong