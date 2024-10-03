Sports

Vietnam tops Jujitsu International Federation World Cup Beach 2024

Vietnam secured 22 gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze medals at the Jujitsu International Federation World Cup Beach 2024. With the result, Vietnam tops the tournament.

The Vietnamese jujitsu team at Jujitsu International Federation World Cup Beach 2024 (Photo: Thach Tran)

SEA Games champion Dao Hong Son was an outstanding athlete among the Vietnamese jujitsu team as he excellently won a gold medal in his competition weight category of Newaza Nogi. This is the third consecutive time the Jujitsu fighter has achieved the gold medal in the beach Jujitsu tournament.

Besides, Jujitsu fighter Phung Thi Hue became a champion of the women’s 45-kilogram category as predicted by experts.

In this competition, the host country Thailand ranked second and the Palestine Jujitsu team stood third position.

The annual World Beach Jujitsu Cup is organized by the World Jujitsu Federation.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

