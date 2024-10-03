Vietnam tops Jujitsu International Federation World Cup Beach 2024

SEA Games champion Dao Hong Son was an outstanding athlete among the Vietnamese jujitsu team as he excellently won a gold medal in his competition weight category of Newaza Nogi. This is the third consecutive time the Jujitsu fighter has achieved the gold medal in the beach Jujitsu tournament.
Besides, Jujitsu fighter Phung Thi Hue became a champion of the women’s 45-kilogram category as predicted by experts.
In this competition, the host country Thailand ranked second and the Palestine Jujitsu team stood third position.
The annual World Beach Jujitsu Cup is organized by the World Jujitsu Federation.