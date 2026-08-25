Vietnam ready to make ASEAN Cup history: Coach Kim Sang-sik

Vietnam are one step away from a fourth ASEAN Cup title and a historic first title defense after beating Thailand 2-0 in the first leg, coach Kim Sang-sik said his players are ready to seize the moment and make history.

Coach Kim Sang-sik and his players are ready to lift the trophy on August 26.

The second leg will be played at My Dinh National Stadium on Wednesday night, with Vietnam holding a commanding advantage but aware that Thailand, with nothing left to lose, could pose a serious threat.

"The players have trained hard and prepared for the past two months for tomorrow's match. We will continue to give everything we have and strive to produce a great game that creates wonderful memories for everyone," Coach Kim Sang-sik told a press conference on August 25.

With the trophy just 90 minutes away, Coach Kim Sang-sik urged his players to remain focused and avoid complacency despite their favorable position.

"Tomorrow's match will go down in the history of Vietnamese football, and the players will be the ones to write that history," the South Korean coach said. "I hope the fans will come to the stadium and give the players even more confidence."

Coach Kim Sang-sik also appeared to hint that forward Dinh Bac could have a future playing abroad, something the 21-year-old has previously expressed interest in. The coach said Dinh Bac's performances could open the door to a higher-level football environment.

Coach Kim Sang-sik with his favored player, Dinh Bac

"Dinh Bac is playing well, not only in this tournament but also looking ahead to upcoming competitions. He can aim to play in a better environment," Coach Kim Sang-sik said. "I hope fans in Vietnam and elsewhere will continue to support and follow him."

Dinh Bac, who joined Coach Kim Sang-sik at the press conference, said the squad was determined to reward the home supporters with victory.

"My teammates and I are very excited and determined to give everything to bring a victory to the fans," he said. "I was a little tired in the first leg, but I will come back stronger for the second leg on the evening of August 26."

Despite Vietnam's 2-0 advantage, Dinh Bac insisted the players were taking nothing for granted.

Forward Dinh Bac

"We do not consider ourselves to have an advantage. We treat the match as if the score were still 0-0," he said. "We will do everything possible to win. Our feet are still firmly on the ground. Whoever starts, we are all united and determined."

Dinh Bac has also scored five goals in the tournament, level with fellow striker Xuan Son in the race for the Top Scorer title. However, he said individual accolades were secondary to the team's ultimate objective.

"Neither Xuan Son nor I are overly concerned about personal achievements. Winning the ASEAN Cup would be the greatest success for both of us," he said.

The second leg kicks off at 8 p.m. on August 26 at My Dinh, with Vietnam seeking to turn its first-leg advantage into a fourth regional championship.

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan