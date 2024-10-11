Vietnam to host largest int’l elevator expo in December

The Vietnam Elevator Expo, the largest and only exhibition of its kind in the country, will take place from December 5-7, 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Organized by the Vietnam Elevator Association (VNEA) and Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC, the event is part of the broader Vietnam Expo, which will feature nearly 1,000 booths and is expected to attract over 12,000 visitors.

With over 120 booths, up 30 percent compared to 2023, this year's exhibition will showcase modern elevator solutions and innovative designs, serving as an architectural highlight for elevating living spaces.

Zhang Lexiang, Secretary General of the China Elevator Association, praised Vietnam's rapid industry growth, noting that the number of elevator manufacturers in the country has skyrocketed from only two 20 years ago to over 300 at present. He called on leading Chinese manufacturers to join the exhibition.

The event will feature a central display area called "Elevator Planet," offering a variety of trade promotion activities and workshops. Key sessions include "Elevator Talk," where experts and architects will discuss industry challenges, and "Elevator Share," which will focus on safety and rescue skills. Attendees can also participate in "Elevator Awards," recognizing outstanding booths and innovative products.

A highlight of the exhibition will be the "BizLink 1:1" program, designed to facilitate direct business connections between domestic and international companies, enhancing trade and cooperation.

The Vietnam Elevator Expo 2024, alongside the Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair (VSIF) and the International Hardware and Hand Tools Exhibition (VHHE), aims to foster collaboration and create a strong business network

