Lite-On breaks ground on US$690 mln electronics plant in Quang Ninh

The groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the Lite-On Vietnam plant in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Lite-On Technology officially broke ground on the first phase of its US$690 million electronics plant at Song Khoai Industrial Park in Quang Yen township, Quang Ninh province, on March 18.

Spanning 30ha, the plant will specialise in manufacturing electronic components for computers, optical devices, lighting equipment, and communication technologies. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce nearly 124 million units annually, boosting Quang Ninh’s industrial output, export value, and job creation.

The project, whose first phase is set to be completed in November 2025, underscores Quang Ninh’s commitment to administrative reform and a business-friendly environment to attract high-tech, smart, and eco-friendly industrial investments.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy praised Lite-On’s investment choice, highlighting Song Khoai Industrial Park’s strategic role within the Quang Yen Coastal Economic Zone.

Developed under a “smart city” model, the area is poised to become a key driver of high-tech manufacturing and sustainable industrial growth, he noted. Lite-On Technology is among the world's top 10 corporations specialising in manufacturing electronic components for computers, mobile phones, and other devices.

VNA