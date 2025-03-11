AI lag threatens business survival

Adaptation to the evolving technological landscape, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence, is essential for sustained viability. Firms fall behind in adopting AI technology becoming uncompetitive and driven out of the market.

Today, MISA Joint Stock Company (MISA) organized a workshop titled "Business management in the AI era: Improving performance with AI and smart data" in Hanoi. MISA coordinated with several partners for the event, including the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), Hanoi Young Entrepreneurs Association (HanoiBA), Hanoi Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Hanoisme), Visa Vietnam, BIDV, and the Institute of Technology Strategy & Innovation (STI).

General Director of MISA Le Hong Quang said that AI has become a core tool in modern business management. To effectively harness the power of AI, Vietnamese enterprises must undergo a comprehensive transformation - one that extends beyond just technological upgrades, but also encompasses shifts in management mindset and long-term strategic planning. Failure to take decisive action now will not only result in these companies falling behind their competitors, but also jeopardize their very survival in this cutthroat business landscape.

Member of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council and Chief Economist of BIDV Can Van Luc emphasized the decisive influence of artificial intelligence on business performance, characterizing it as an irreversible trend. He observed that numerous countries are prioritizing AI investment, positioning it as a fundamental component of their new economic development strategies.

Dr. Can Van Luc recently shared that after the launch of DeepSeek, China has continued to introduce a second AI tool with a new name, Trung Manus. This is evidence that the competition in AI technology is fierce among countries, especially between two major countries like the US and China. AI has become a decisive factor in the global technology game. If Vietnam is slow, businesses are slow to adapt and will be eliminated.

McKinsey's 2024 report shows that 65 percent of the global workforce has applied generative AI to their work, but only 15 percent of businesses have recorded clear profits from this technology.

AI is rapidly transforming industries such as marketing, technology, and finance. To fully harness the power of this transformative technology, businesses must develop long-term AI strategies, effectively manage data, and build a skilled workforce. At a recent industry workshop, experts underscored AI's profound impact on modern business operations. Notably, the global rate of AI adoption increased by 31 percent year-over-year, enabling companies to reduce costs by 21-30 percent through automation.

AI also has a strong impact on the labor market, requiring employees to develop specialized skills, strategic thinking and master new technologies. Effective application of AI can help businesses improve investment returns, optimize cash flow and increase financial risk management capabilities. Vietnamese enterprises are urged to pursue rapid AI adoption and comprehensive integration to maximize its benefits.

This necessitates investment in a skilled workforce capable of mastering AI technologies and their application across diverse operational processes, including but not limited to technology, finance, marketing, customer care, content production, and supply chain management. Such strategic implementation will enable the development of sustainable competitive advantages in a volatile business landscape.

