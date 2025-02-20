Business

Hanoi metro partners to advance all-electric public transport

Hanoi Metro will collaborate with Xanh SM, VinBus, FGF, and V-Green to create a seamless door-to-door transport system integrating electric metro lines, taxis, motorbikes, and buses.

Representatives from stakeholders at the MoU signing cerenomy. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi Metro has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with key players in Vietnam’s green transport sector to develop an all-electric public transit model.

Under the agreement inked on February 19, Hanoi Metro will collaborate with Xanh SM, VinBus, FGF, and V-Green to create a seamless door-to-door transport system integrating electric metro lines, taxis, motorbikes, and buses.

As part of the initiative, Hanoi Metro’s ticketing system and Xanh SM’s ride-hailing services will be integrated into the VinBus platform, enabling passengers to plan entire journeys within a single app. High-traffic metro stations will also have designated Xanh SM pick-up and drop-off points to improve connectivity.

To encourage green mobility, the companies will launch a unified promotional programme offering discounts for passengers using multiple electric transport services. Additionally, Hanoi Metro will work with FGF to explore electric vehicle rental points at metro stations and collaborate with V-Green to expand charging infrastructure.

Hanoi Metro Chairman Khuat Viet Hung highlighted the partnership as a step toward building a sustainable, energy-efficient transport ecosystem. The initiative aims to reduce emissions and support Hanoi’s transition to a greener, more sustainable future.

