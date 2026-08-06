Vietnam tightens anti-doping measures ahead of Asian Games

Vietnam's sports delegation will carry out random doping tests on approximately 70 athletes from national teams preparing for the 20th Asian Games during August.

The move is part of Vietnam's strengthened anti-doping campaign ahead of the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20). The testing program is designed to promote fair competition, ensure transparency and meet the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) testing requirements, with the Vietnam Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) overseeing the initiative.

In addition to collecting doping samples, VADA is conducting education and awareness programs to help coaches and athletes understand and comply with current anti-doping regulations.

The Vietnam Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) carries out anti-doping education, awareness-raising programs and sample collection in accordance with international regulations. Photo: VADA.

Under WADA regulations, all athletes expected to compete at ASIAD 20 must undergo at least one out-of-competition doping test within six months before the Games begin. Athletes competing in high-risk sports are required to complete at least two such tests.

The requirements call for close coordination between VADA and sports authorities to maintain accurate athlete whereabouts information in WADA's Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS), enabling testing schedules to be planned in accordance with international standards.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong