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Traditional martial arts festival attracts delegations from nine countries

SGGP

Gia Lai provincial authorities on July 21 announced plans for the 9th Vietnam International Traditional Martial Arts Festival – Gia Lai 2026.

Held under the theme "Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts – A Shining Heritage," the festival will run from August 2 to August 5.

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A martial arts performance is staged at a press conference announcing the 9th Vietnam International Traditional Martial Arts Festival – Gia Lai 2026 on July 21. Photo: SGGP/ Ngoc Oai

The event aims to honor the values of Vietnamese traditional martial arts, boost tourism, and support the nomination of Binh Dinh Traditional Martial Arts for inscription on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Organizers said that 15 international martial arts delegations from nine countries, comprising 241 participants, have registered for the festival. The event will also feature 11 domestic delegations and 11 martial arts clubs and schools from Gia Lai Province.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnam International Traditional Martial Arts Festival Gia Lai Vietnamese traditional martial arts martial arts festival Binh Dinh traditional martial arts UNESCO intangible cultural heritage

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