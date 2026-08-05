Sports

Vietnamese cueist stages stunning comeback to win billiards title in RoK

Nguyen Tran Thanh Tao produced a dramatic comeback to defeat legendary Turkish cueist Semih Sayginer and claim the title in stage 3 of the PBA-LPBA Championship 2026/27 in Goyang, the Republic of Korea on August 3.

Screenshot (4).png
Nguyen Tran Thanh Tao celebrates winning the PBA-LPBA Championship 2026/27. (Photo: News1)

Nguyen Tran Thanh Tao produced a dramatic comeback to defeat legendary Turkish cueist Semih Sayginer and claim the title in stage 3 of the PBA-LPBA Championship 2026/27 in Goyang, the Republic of Korea, on August 3.

The Vietnamese player beat the Turkish billiards icon 4-3 in a thrilling final.

Tao's victory was all the more remarkable as he trailed 1-3 after the first four sets. With no room for error, he won three consecutive sets to complete a sensational turnaround and secure his first Professional Billiards Association (PBA) title.

With this result, Tao became the third Vietnamese player to win a PBA title, following Ma Minh Cam (stage 5 of the 2022/23 season) and Nguyen Quoc Nguyen (stage 9 of the 2025/26 season).

He received a prize of US$72,000 and moved up to third place in the season’s prize money rankings.

Tao said he had taken a bold step by leaving a stable life in Vietnam behind to pursue his career in the PBA.

"I can't believe I won. I achieved this because I trusted myself and stayed focused on my game, no matter how strong my opponent was," he said.

Few expected such success from Tao, who was previously only among the top 20 players in Vietnam’s amateur circuit before moving to the RoK.

He was eliminated in the round of 128 in his first appearance but made a breakthrough in his second attempt. The title marks the biggest milestone of his career, achieved against one of the sport's greatest names.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnamese cueist Nguyen Tran Thanh Tao Turkish cueist Semih Sayginer PBA-LPBA Championship 2026/27 in Goyang Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn