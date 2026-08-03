Tickets sell out for crucial ASEAN Cup clash between Indonesia and Vietnam

All tickets for Indonesia's pivotal ASEAN Cup 2026 group-stage match against Vietnam have been sold out, with a capacity crowd expected at Pakansari Stadium as both teams battle for a place in the semifinals.

The Vietnamese players are training at Pakansari Stadium. Photo: Tam Ha

All tickets for the ASEAN Cup 2026 Group A fourth-round match between Indonesia and Vietnam were sold out before kickoff.

Pakansari Stadium in Bogor, West Java, which has a capacity of about 30,000 spectators, is expected to be packed when Indonesia hosts Vietnam. By midday on the match day, August 3, the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) confirmed on its official media platforms that all tickets had been sold.

PSSI thanked supporters for their enthusiasm and expressed hope that every seat at Pakansari Stadium would be filled for the match, which kicks off at 8:30 p.m. local time.

A large group of Vietnamese supporters will be seated in a designated section separated from Indonesia's home fans, with strict security measures in place.

PSSI previously sold tickets for Indonesia's ASEAN Cup 2026 home group-stage matches online. Ticket prices varied by seating section at Pakansari Stadium. Tickets for the West and East stands were priced at 250,000 rupiah (about VND360,000), while those for the North and South stands cost 125,000 rupiah (about VND182,000).

Compared with Indonesia's opening match against Cambodia, ticket prices for the Vietnam match were 25,000 rupiah to 50,000 rupiah higher because of the significance of the fixture. Despite the increase, tickets were quickly sold out.

Pakansari Stadium attracted 22,485 spectators for Indonesia's opening match against Cambodia, making it one of the three best-attended group-stage matches so far. That attendance figure is likely to be surpassed in the Indonesia-Vietnam showdown.

The match is widely viewed as decisive in the race for a semifinal berth. After three rounds, Singapore leads Group A with seven points, followed by Indonesia with six points, while Vietnam is third with four points. As a result, the outcome of Sunday's match will have a direct impact on the battle for the group's top two positions.

According to the match schedule, neither Indonesia nor Vietnam has had much time to prepare. Because of the congested fixture list, each team has had only one tactical training session before the match to finalize preparations and assess player availability.

Head coach Kim Sang-sik and the Vietnam squad are scheduled to travel from their hotel to Pakansari Stadium at 6:30 p.m., with the journey covering only about 1.5 kilometers.

By Huu Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan