VFF announces ticket sales for decisive ASEAN Cup clash with Cambodia

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced plans to sell tickets in person for Vietnam's final Group A match against Cambodia at the 2026 ASEAN Cup.

Vietnam is in a strong position to reach the ASEAN Cup 2026 semifinals as Group A winners.

Tickets will be available on August 5 and 6 at the VFF's main gate on Le Quang Dao Street in Hanoi, with sales running from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On matchday, August 7, the ticket booth will operate from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. However, sales may end earlier if tickets sell out.

Four price categories are offered: VND200,000, VND300,000, VND400,000, and VND500,000 per ticket.

The in-person sale is the final opportunity for fans to secure seats at My Dinh National Stadium after the VFF's online ticket campaign, conducted through the Techcombank OneU app, ended on July 29.

Vietnam will face Cambodia at 8 p.m. on August 7 in a match that could determine the Group A winner. After two games, Vietnam has seven points, level with Singapore but ahead on tiebreakers. A victory over Cambodia would put Vietnam in a commanding position to finish top, particularly as Singapore are set to face Indonesia at the same time.

Indonesia, on six points, must win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Winning the group would provide Vietnam with more than a psychological boost. It would also give them the chance to play the second leg of the semifinals at home, a potentially significant advantage given the passionate support they traditionally receive at My Dinh.

After Vietnam's victory over Indonesia, defender Bui Hoang Viet Anh said he hoped the team could once again count on a packed home crowd for the crucial encounter with Cambodia.

By Huu Thanh – Translated by Thuy Doan