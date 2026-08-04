Vietnam rout Indonesia to put one foot in ASEAN Cup 2026 semi-finals

The emphatic away win at Pakansari Stadium lifted Vietnam to the top of Group A with seven points from three matches.

Vietnamese players celebrate Van Vi's (Number 3) opening goal at the match against Indonesia on August 3. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam took a major step towards the semi-finals of the ASEAN Cup 2026 after a 3-0 victory over hosts Indonesia in Bogor on August 3.

The emphatic away win at Pakansari Stadium lifted Vietnam to the top of Group A with seven points from three matches.

Playing in front of around 30,000 passionate Indonesian supporters amid heavy rain, Vietnamese players produced a composed and clinical display to silence the home crowd.

Vietnam made a dream start, opening the scoring in the sixth minute after a successful high press. Midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc threaded a precise through ball for Nguyen Van Vi, who beat goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata with a low finish at the near post.

Less than 10 minutes later, the visitors doubled their advantage through a swift counterattack. Le Pham Thanh Long released Nguyen Hai Long, who raced forward before calmly slotting home to make it 2-0.

Indonesia pushed hard after the break but struggled to break down Vietnam's disciplined defence. The visitors sealed the victory in the 71st minute when Hoang Duc again split the Indonesian backline with a defence-splitting pass, allowing substitute Nguyen Xuan Son to round off the scoring with a composed finish.

The result marked a dramatic response after Vietnam's disappointing goalless draw with Singapore in their previous match at My Dinh Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Coach Kim Sang Sik described the encounter as one of Vietnam's toughest tests in the group stage."It was a very difficult away match. We worked extremely hard to earn this victory. With these three points, our situation is now very promising," the 49-year-old Korean coach said.

He thanked both his players and supporters for their backing.

Kim said Vietnam had not adopted any special preparations specifically for Indonesia compared with the previous match against Singapore. Instead, he credited the players who were given opportunities for making the most of them.

The victory leaves Vietnam in an excellent position to progress to the last four. They will host Cambodia at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on August 7 in their final Group A fixture, while Indonesia, on six points, will face Singapore, who also have seven points.

VNA