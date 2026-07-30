Vietnam Olympic squad enters crucial phase ahead of ASIAD 2026

Vietnam's Olympic football team reconvened at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Center in Hanoi on July 29, beginning a training camp that will run until August 6 as part of its preparations for the 2026 Asian Games.

Head coach Dinh Hong Vinh and his coaching staff will use the camp to evaluate players' form, adaptability and competitiveness as they build a core squad for the tournament.

Striker Nguyen Thanh Nhan, one of Vietnam's key attacking players. Photo: Minh Hoang

Players underwent comprehensive medical examinations before the first training session to ensure they were fit for the camp.

The squad includes several players who featured at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals and the CFA Team China International Tournament in March, including goalkeeper Cao Van Binh; defender Vo Anh Quan; midfielders Nguyen Xuan Bac, Nguyen Thai Quoc Cuong, Nguyen Phi Hoang, Le Van Thuan, Lee Viktor and Nguyen Cong Phuong; and strikers Nguyen Thanh Nhan and Nguyen Quoc Viet.

New call-up Nguyen Luong Tuan Khai, who recently helped Hue FC secure promotion to the First Division for next season. Photo: Minh Hoang

The team has yet to assemble at full strength, with several players still on national team duty or preparing for the 2026–2027 domestic season with their clubs. Tran Thanh Trung, Nguyen Quoc Viet and Le Van Thuan are expected to join the camp later as they remain with Ninh Binh Football Club.

The coaching staff said that the training schedule would remain flexible to balance the needs of the national team and domestic clubs while ensuring the team's preparations stay on track.

Center-back Dang Tuan Phong of The Cong Viettel, a gold medalist at the 2025 SEA Games. Photo: Minh Hoang

In addition to experienced players from Vietnam's professional leagues, the coaching staff has expanded its talent search by calling up promising newcomers. Among them are center-back Nguyen Luong Tuan Khai and midfielder Hoang Quang Dung, who helped Hue Football Club win the National Second Division Championship and secure promotion to the First Division.

Their inclusion reflects Dinh Hong Vinh's willingness to look beyond the country's top-tier competitions in search of the best talent, while increasing squad depth and fostering competition for places.

The 2026 Asian Games will be held in Aichi and Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. In the men's football tournament, Vietnam has been drawn in Group C alongside Uzbekistan, the Philippines and Kuwait, in what is expected to be a challenging group.

By Huu Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong