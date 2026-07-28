Sports

HCMC tops national youth swimming championships with 63 golds

SGGPO

The HCMC swimming team delivered a commanding performance at the 2026 National Youth Swimming and Diving Championships, claiming 63 gold medals to comfortably top the overall standings.

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Young swimmers delivered impressive performances throughout this year's championships in Da Nang. (Photo: HCMSWIMMING)

The tournament concluded on July 28 in Da Nang.

HCMC finished first overall with an outstanding haul of 138 medals, including 63 gold, 40 silver, and 35 bronze medals. Military Sports Center 4 placed second with 26 gold, 21 silver, and 11 bronze medals, while Thanh Hoa ranked third with nine gold, five silver, and six bronze medals. Host team Da Nang finished fourth with six gold, five silver, and ten bronze medals.

On the final day of competition, HCMC swimmers captured nine more gold medals.

National team swimmer Nguyen Kha Nhi contributed to the tally by winning the girls' junior 800m freestyle in 9:02.66.

Additional gold medals for HCMC came from Tran Bao Son in the boys' U11 50m butterfly and boys' U11 200m individual medley; Bui Khanh Chi in the girls' U11 50m butterfly and girls' U11 200m individual medley; Ha Quoc Nguyen in the boys' 12-13 200m individual medley and 50m butterfly events; and Nguyen Vinh Thai Bao in the boys' 14-15 200m individual medley.

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Medal-winning athletes pose on the podium at the championships. (Photo: HCMSWIMMING)

Several other young swimmers also produced standout performances on the final day. Tam Carmen of Thanh Hoa won the girls' 12-13 50m butterfly in 29.18 seconds, Lieu Chi Vy of An Giang claimed the boys' junior 50m butterfly title in 25.17 seconds, and Nguyen Thuy Hien of Military Sports Center 4 captured the girls' junior 50m butterfly crown in 27.73 seconds.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan

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2026 National Youth Swimming and Diving Championships HCMC swimming team Da Nang Ho Chi Minh City

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