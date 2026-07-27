Vietnam claims first-ever SEA V.League men's volleyball crown

Vietnam's men's national volleyball team claimed its first-ever SEA V.League championship after defeating Thailand 3-2 in the final in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 26.

Vietnam secured its first SEA V.League title by beating Myanmar, host Indonesia and Thailand in the second leg, following Cambodia's shock victory over defending champions Indonesia in the opening leg a week earlier.

Players including Ngoc Thuan, Duy Tuyen, Van Duy, Van Tien, Van Phuong and The Khai played key roles in Vietnam's historic triumph.

Ngoc Thuan attacks against Thailand during the SEA V.League 2026 men's final in Jakarta on July 26. Photo: Vietnam Volleyball Federation (VFV).

The title also reflected the tactical influence of Italian head coach Federico Rampazzo, who took charge of the national team in May and had faced considerable pressure early in his tenure.

By P.Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong