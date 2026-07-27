Vietnam claims first-ever SEA V.League men's volleyball crown

Vietnam secured its first SEA V.League title by beating Myanmar, host Indonesia and Thailand in the second leg, following Cambodia's shock victory over defending champions Indonesia in the opening leg a week earlier.
Players including Ngoc Thuan, Duy Tuyen, Van Duy, Van Tien, Van Phuong and The Khai played key roles in Vietnam's historic triumph.
The title also reflected the tactical influence of Italian head coach Federico Rampazzo, who took charge of the national team in May and had faced considerable pressure early in his tenure.