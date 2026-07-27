Culture/art

Ho Chi Minh City officials, artists pay tribute to fallen soldiers

SGGPO

Representatives from the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, alongside nearly 120 local artists, gathered at Le Thi Rieng Park on Monday morning to offer incense in memory of fallen soldiers.

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Leaders of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports offer incense at the memorial stele dedicated to fallen soldiers Le Thi Rieng and Tran Van Kieu. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation, led by Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Le Van Minh, attended the ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026).

Also joining the delegation were Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy and People’s Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports.

Delegates paid their respects and offered incense at the memorials dedicated to General Secretary Tran Phu, martyrs Le Thi Rieng, and Tran Van Kieu. They also visited the memorial hall housing the remains of martyrs, the martyrs' honor wall, and the historical excavation site within the park.

Overcome with emotion while offering incense to honor the fallen soldiers, many artists could not hold back their tears.

Meritorious Artist Ca Le Hong shared that looking at the remains solemnly preserved inside the memorial hall reminded her of her younger brother, the renowned poet-martyr Ca Le Hien (pen name Le Anh Xuan), and her older brother who died in combat and whose remains have yet to be found.

She expressed her hope that the ongoing 500-day intensive campaign to search, gather, and identify fallen soldiers' remains would continue to bring closure to families across the country.

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Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Le Van Minh together with delegates and the city's artists, respectfully offer incense at the memorial stele dedicated to General Secretary Tran Phu. (Photo: SGGP)
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Leaders of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the city, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, and the city's artists respectfully offer incense and flowers in tribute to the nation's fallen heroes and martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park.
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Generations of the city's artists offer incense at the memorial stele dedicated to General Secretary Tran Phu.
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Mr. Le Van Minh together with the city's artists, respectfully pays tribute to and commemorates the nation's fallen heroes and martyrs.
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Leaders of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, together with many artists, are deeply moved as they pay tribute to the souls of the fallen heroes and martyrs whose remains were recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park.
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Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Dinh Thi Thanh Thuy offers incense at the memorial stele dedicated to General Secretary Tran Phu.
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Generations of local artists gather to pay their solemn respects to the fallen heroes at Le Thi Rieng Park.
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Meritorious Artist Ca Le Hong offered incense in remembrance of the nation's fallen heroes and martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park.
By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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