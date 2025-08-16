Business

Vietnam successfully produces sustainable aviation fuel

SGGP

Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) and Petrolimex Aviation Fuel Joint Stock Company officially announced the launch of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Nha Be Oil Terminal in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15.

nhan-vien-kho-xang-nha-be-2748-3933.jpg
Workers refuel a storage tank at Nha Be Oil Terminal in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Pham Van Thanh, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Petrolimex, the group has proactively conducted research and mastered the technology for blending sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Nha Be Oil Terminal. This achievement underscores Petrolimex’s strong commitment to green transition efforts, aligning with the Government, airlines, and society in the pursuit of sustainable development.

mr-thanh-128-1279.jpg
Mr. Uong Viet Dung, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Mr. Uong Viet Dung, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, praised Petrolimex for taking the lead in researching, blending, and supplying sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). He noted that the launch of SAF is not only commercially significant but also lays the foundation for developing a sustainable domestic SAF supply chain that meets international market demands.

Experts note that sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) shares similar chemical properties with conventional jet fuel (Jet A-1), allowing it to be processed through the same supply chain without the need for changes to existing infrastructure or aircraft engines. The use of SAF can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 percent compared to traditional jet fuel, a significant advancement in the effort to decarbonize the aviation sector, which is responsible for nearly 5 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

