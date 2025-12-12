Agricultural exports exceed US$64 billion in 11 months

Vietnam’s agricultural sector posted over US$64 billion in exports in the first 11 months of 2025, reflecting strong growth and global demand.

Producing high-quality rice in the Mekong Delta.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment organized the 2025 annual conference of the Partnership for Sustainable Agriculture in Vietnam (PSAV) with the theme “Promoting Public-Private Partnerships in Low-Emission Agricultural Value Chains and Integration into the Carbon Market” on December 11 in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, agriculture plays a pillar role in food security, the livelihoods of more than 60 percent of the rural population, and contributes over 15 percent of GDP. In 2025, the agricultural sector continues to maintain positive growth, with the total value added of the sector in the third quarter of 2025 increasing by 3.74 percent. In the first 11 months of 2025, export turnover reached more than US$64 billion, up 12.6 percent over the same period last year.

In recent times, the Government has issued many strategic policies to realize its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, including the National Strategy on Climate Change, the Green Growth Strategy, the Decree on Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction and Carbon Market, and the Plan for Implementing the Paris Agreement.

Particularly in 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment approved the Project on Emission Reduction in the crop production sector for the period 2025–2035, creating an important foundation for green transformation, standardizing farming processes, applying technology, and promoting integration into the carbon market.

Ms. Beverley Postma, Chief Executive Officer of Grow Asia, emphasized Vietnam’s role as a model of public-private partnership within ASEAN and reaffirmed her commitment to supporting PSAV in fostering innovation, knowledge sharing, and regional connectivity during the green agricultural transformation.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan