Vietnam approaching internationally standardized nuclear power program

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Vietnam has made significant progress in restarting and accelerating the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Plant project, as well as developing the necessary infrastructure.

Vietnamese delegates and the IAEA delegation at the closing ceremony of the working session on December 11 in Hanoi

From December 1 to 11 in Hanoi, the Ministry of Science and Technology, through the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety (VARN), led and coordinated with relevant ministries and agencies to work with a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the country’s nuclear power infrastructure.

The delegation, led by Eric Mathet, Operational Lead, the IAEA's Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section, comprised 10 experts and one observer. Its primary objective was to assess the current status of Vietnam’s nuclear infrastructure in accordance with the conditions outlined in the IAEA’s evaluation methodology for Phase 2 and to evaluate the country’s readiness to tender or negotiate contracts for the construction of its first nuclear power plant. Based on this assessment, the team identified areas requiring further action and provided recommendations for the Vietnamese government and relevant agencies to develop action plans addressing existing gaps and limitations.

During nearly two weeks in Vietnam, the experts exchanged and discussed directly with representatives of the relevant agencies from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Ministry of Education and Training, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Public Security, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province to review and assess across all 19 areas of nuclear power infrastructure.

The IAEA delegation concluded that Vietnam has made significant progress in restarting and accelerating the Ninh Thuan Nuclear Power Plant project, as well as in developing the necessary infrastructure. Numerous measures and decisions have been approved at all levels, including by the National Assembly, the Prime Minister, and relevant ministries and agencies.

Ms. Aline Des Cloizeaux, Director of the IAEA's Division of Nuclear Power presents the preliminary INIR Mission draft report to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh.

In 2025, Vietnam enacted the amended Law on Atomic Energy and approved special mechanisms to facilitate the implementation of nuclear power projects.

The IAEA mission’s preliminary draft report provided 38 recommendations and 13 proposals, highlighting areas requiring further action to benefit Vietnam. These include strengthening the legal and regulatory framework for radiation safety, nuclear safety, security, and nuclear inspections; implementing plans to enhance human resource capacity; completing preparations for the bidding and construction phases; developing a national strategy for the nuclear fuel cycle and radioactive waste management; and updating coordination mechanisms among all relevant stakeholders.

The experts recognized two best practices in Vietnam that could serve as lessons for other countries developing nuclear power. First, the National Assembly’s approval of Resolution 189/2025/QH15 demonstrates a strong political commitment to the nuclear power program while establishing special mechanisms to streamline investment procedures, accelerate land clearance, expand financing and contractor selection options, and enhance coordination among ministries, agencies, and local authorities. The IAEA considers this approach a critical factor in ensuring the program’s progress and sustainability.

Secondly, Vietnam has effectively leveraged its existing experience and environmental monitoring network to support the preparation process for the nuclear power project. The IAEA recommends this practice, as it improves the quality of environmental assessments, enhances transparency, and reduces project preparation time.

These two best practices demonstrate that Vietnam is approaching its nuclear power program systematically, in line with international standards, while showing a strong commitment to responsible and efficient implementation.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh