Vietnam-Cambodia Border OCOP Trade Fair attracts 200 display booths

The Vietnam-Cambodia Border OCOP (One commune, one product) Trade Fair aims to strengthen investment, trade, and tourism connections among provinces and cities, while promoting cross-border cooperation to expand access to the Cambodian market.

Visitors shop at the Vietnam-Cambodia Border OCOP Trade Fair. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the Vietnam-Cambodia Border Trade Connectivity Forum in An Giang Province, the opening ceremony of the Vietnam-Cambodia Border OCOP Trade Fair was held on the evening of December 10 in Tinh Bien Ward.

The fair features over 200 booths showcasing businesses from within and outside An Giang Province, as well as from various provinces in Cambodia.

Running until December 16, the fair not only features exhibitions but also hosts a variety of activities, including trade networking events and celebrations of An Giang’s unique cultural specialties. Each evening, musical performances are held, showcasing singers and artists from Ho Chi Minh City.

The fair provides an opportunity for businesses from Vietnam and Cambodia to meet, network, and promote their products. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee, Le Trung Ho, stated that the fair serves as an opportunity for economic cooperation across sectors and localities within Vietnam, facilitating collaborative activities and mutual support for shared development. He emphasized that the event contributes to enhancing production and business capacity, as well as competitiveness in the context of international economic integration. The fair also aims to strengthen trade, tourism, and investment promotion between provinces in the Southern Key Economic Region and the neighboring country of Cambodia.

Mr. Le Trung Ho highlighted that the event provides a platform for Vietnamese and Cambodian businesses to meet and showcase their images and specialty products to both domestic and international visitors. It is also intended to foster business connections, expand markets, and stimulate consumer demand.

By Nam Khoi—Translated by Kim Khanh