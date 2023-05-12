Vietnam still tops SEA Games medal standings on May 11

Eight more gold medals won on May 11 consolidated Vietnam’s top position on the medal standings at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia, with 57 golds.

Winning the three-cushion carom event, Nguyen Tran Thanh Tu grabbed the last gold medal on the sixth day of the Games for Vietnam.

In the morning, Wushu athlete Duong Thuy Vi earned 9.623 points in the Jianshu event and, together with the 9.606 points scored in Qiangshu on May 10, outperformed rivals to win a gold.

More gold medals also came for Vietnam in athletics and Kun Khmer, a traditional combat sport of Cambodia, later on the day.

Performing well in the 800m race – the last event of the women’s heptathlon, Nguyen Linh Na recorded the best result in this sport and successfully defended her championship at the SEA Games.

With their victories in the women’s respective 400m hurdles and 800m events, Nguyen Thi Huyen and Nguyen Thi Thu Ha pocketed two more golds in track and field for Vietnam.

In Kun Khmer, Trieu Thi Phuong Thuy and Bui Yen Ly brought home gold medals in the women’s 51kg and under-57kg events, respectively.

In total, Kun Khmer fighters of Vietnam won five gold, seven silver, and five bronze medals at the Games.

On the last competition day of swimming, Nguyen Huy Hoang finished the men’s 400m freestyle event in 3 minutes and 49.50 seconds to retain his gold medal in this category. This was also the last swimming gold of Vietnam at the Games.

As of 9:30pm on May 11, Vietnam topped the medal standings with 57 gold, 56 silver and 71 bronze medals.

It was followed by host Cambodia (56, 44, 55) and Thailand (54, 39, 58).