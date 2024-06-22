Vietnam Sports secures 13 tickets to Paris 2024 Olympics

Vietnam Sports has just secured an additional ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics thanks to the victory of judo player Hoang Thi Tinh, raising the number of Vietnamese athletes in France to 13.

Vietnamese judo athlete Hoang Thi Tinh excellently gained great achievements at the Lima Panamerican Open 2024 in Lima, Peru to have an official ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Head of the judo department under the Sports Authority of Vietnam cum General Secretary of Vietnam Judo Federation Nguyen Huu An shared that the championship of Hoang Thi Tinh helped her add more secured points at the category of 48 kilograms to win a ticket to Paris 2024 Olympics.

Vietnamese judo athlete Hoang Thi Tinh (R) wins the 13th ticket for Vietnam Sports to compete in the Olympic Paris 2024. (Photo:PERUJUDO)

This is the first time judo player Hoang Thi Tinh won a championship at an international judo tournament to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time.

Thus, Vietnam Sports has 13 tickets for athletes to compete in Paris 2024 Olympics with participation of Nguyen Thi That (cycling), Trinh Thu Vinh, Le Thi Mong Tuyen (shooting), Trinh Van Vinh (weightlifting), Nguyen Huy Hoang (swimming), Nguyen Thuy Linh, Le Duc Phat (badminton), Pham Thi Hue (rowing), Nguyen Thu Huong (canoeing), Vo Thi Kim Anh, Ha Thi Linh (boxing), Le Quoc Phong (archery) and Hoang Thi Tinh (Judo).

Vietnam Sports set a target of 12 to 15 athletes competing at the Olympic Paris 2024.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong