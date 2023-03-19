Vietnam Sports sector honors outstanding coaches, athletes in 2022

A ceremony to honor typical coaches and athletes and outstanding coaches and athletes with disabilities nationwide in 2022 took place at the Hanoi Opera House in the capital city of Hanoi on March 19.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism coordinated with the General Department of Sport and Physical Training to organize the event.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong highly appreciated the achievements of Vietnamese coaches and athletes in the sports tournaments as well as training sessions.

At the ceremony, outstanding individuals of Vietnamese sports and disabled athletes were honored to receive certificates of merit, including track and field athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang, female footballer Huynh Nhu, cyclist Nguyen Thi That, weightlifter Lai Gia Thanh, tennis player Ly Hoang Nam, swimmer Tran Hung Nguyen, football player Do Hung Dung, female boxer Nguyen Thi Tam and Wushu athlete Duong Thuy Vi.

Typical coaches Mai Duc Chung, Tran Van Sy, Nguyen Hoang Vu, Park Hang-seo and Luu Van Thang were nominated.

Outstanding athletes with disabilities including Do Thanh Hai, Le Van Cong, Vi Thi Hang, Nguyen Thi Hong and Nguyen Thi Hai and excellent disabled coaches including Nguyen Dang Vien, Le Quang Thai, Bui Quang Vu were selected to receive the certificates of merit.

The typical coaches and athletes and outstanding coaches and athletes with disabilities were offered a gift worth VND230 million (US$9,756).

At the ceremony, the sports industry launched the Olympic Running Day for People's Health 2023.

The representative of the Cambodian Embassy in Vietnam, who joined the Olympic Running Day for People's Health 2023, said that the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games torch relay through countries will be held next week, and Vietnam shall be the first country to hold the torch on March 23.