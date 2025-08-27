Vietnam to compete at Asian Youth MMA Championships 2025

The Vietnamese contingent comprises eight members, including four athletes and three coaches led by Tong Thi Ngoc Hoa, VMMAF Deputy General Secretary and Chief of Office.

The Vietnamese athletes leave for Bahrain on late August 26 for the Asian Youth Mixed Martial Arts Championships 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) has announced that it is sending a delegation to the Asian Youth Mixed Martial Arts Championships 2025, set for August 27–31 in Manama, Bahrain.

This is the first continental youth championship organised by the Asian MMA Association (AMMA) under the recognition of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The competition features two disciplines: modern MMA (sports attire) and traditional MMA (martial arts uniform). Representing Vietnam are Nguyen Dinh Huy (men’s 65kg, traditional MMA), along with Lang Quoc Cuong (men’s 55kg), Vuong Tri Hai (men’s 50kg), and Trieu Thu Thuy (women’s 45kg) in modern MMA.

The VMMAF has been active in AMMA since its early days. At the 2023 Asian MMA Championships, all four Vietnamese athletes claimed medals with one gold, one silver, and two bronzes, placing fourth overall among 19 participating nations and territories. For this youth edition, the team has set a target of at least one medal.

Alongside the tournament, AMMA is also hosting a referee and coaching development programme from August 25–27.

Vietnam has sent two referees and two coaches to join, aiming to strengthen expertise and align with international standards.

VNA