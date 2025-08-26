Trinh Thu Vinh wins 25m pistol bronze at Asian Shooting Championships 2025

Vietnamese shooter Trinh Thu Vinh clinched a crucial bronze medal in the women’s 25m sports pistol event at the ongoing 2025 Asian Shooting Championships in Kazakhstan.

Trinh Thu Vinh (right) finishes third overall in the women’s 25m sports pistol event at the 2025 Asian Shooting Championships.

According to updates from the Vietnamese shooting team’s coaching staff, currently training in Romania, Trinh Thu Vinh secured the medal after a decisive round of competition on August 25. “This result reflects Trinh Thu Vinh’s dedication and progress. We congratulate her on winning her first-ever medal in the 25m women’s sports pistol event at the continental championship,” a representative of the coaching staff said.

After the qualification rounds in both rapid-fire and precision shooting, Trinh Thu Vinh scored 581 points, earning a berth in the final. In the medal round, she faced strong rivals from China, India, and South Korea. Surviving the initial elimination stage, Trinh Thu Vinh advanced to the decisive rounds against China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan and Zhang Yueyue. With a final score of 29 points, she finished third to secure bronze. Zhang Yueyue claimed the gold with 39 points, while Xiao Jiaruixuan took silver.

Trinh Thu Vinh secures a bronze medal at the championship.

In the team standings for the 25m women’s sports pistol, Vietnam placed fourth with a combined 1,279 points from Trinh Thu Vinh, Nguyen Thuy Dung, and Nguyen Thuy Trang.

Meanwhile, in the 10m running target air rifle event, the Vietnamese men’s team — comprising Nguyen Tuan Anh, Ngo Huu Vuong, and Ho Ly Thanh Dat — scored 1,642 points to finish second and take silver, behind Kazakhstan 1 (1,670 points).

Vietnam also added a bronze in the women’s youth team 10m mixed running target event, with Le Thao Ngoc, Nguyen Thi Mai Chi, and Duong Ha My tallying 908 points. In the same discipline, Le Thao Ngoc excelled individually to win gold with 365 points.

As of now, the Vietnamese shooting team has secured a total of two gold, two silver, and four bronze medals at the championship.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan