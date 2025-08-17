Multimedia

Lam Dong hosts thrilling equestrian obstacle course competition

SGGP

The Thien Ma Madagui Horse and Dog Racing Track – Polo and Performance Horse Club was the scene of an exhilarating 2025 Amateur Equestrian Obstacle Course Competition yesterday afternoon.

img-3305-818-3478.jpg
Female athlete controls horse racing on the track

The event drew 20 athletes and their mounts from nine prominent domestic equestrian sports clubs.

Clubs vying for top honors included Hanoi Horse Club, Happy Ranch Club, Red Lion Club, Germ Garden Club, Truong Linh Club, Lang Biang Club, PTS Viet Tri Horse Club, Hong Lam – Madagui Club, and Tin Max Horse Club.

Competitors navigated a challenging 1,800-meter cross-country course, with each rider and horse team tackling the obstacles in turn.

Beyond the thrill of competition, the event served as a significant step in promoting equestrian sports across Vietnam. Organizers aim to cultivate a new model for sports and recreation, while also bolstering the nation's equestrian talent pool for future participation in the SEA Games and fostering grassroots sports development within Lam Dong Province and throughout Vietnam.

At the conclusion of the tournament, the organizers awarded First Prize to athlete Y Talia Bya from Happy Ranch Club while athlete Nguyen Thanh Son Lam from PTS Viet Tri Horse Club and athlete Nguyen Quynh Trang from Happy Ranch Club captured Second Prize and Third Prize respectively. The total prize value for the competition amounted to VND1.5 billion (US$57,034).

img-3272-5589-2916.jpg
Athletes take turns overcoming 10 obstacles throughout the competition.
img-3245-9027-2290.jpg
Athletes take turns overcoming 10 obstacles throughout the competition.
img-3282-5132-3788.jpg
Athletes take turns overcoming 10 obstacles throughout the competition.
img-3459-4016-1418.jpg
Athletes take turns overcoming 10 obstacles throughout the competition.
img-3418-8-2834.jpg
img-3370-6470-9939.jpg
img-3304-1895-2397.jpg
img-3262-8165-8940.jpg
img-3202-6410-8015.jpg
The event is open to the public and attracts a large audience of locals and tourists.
img-3197-8481-2060.jpg
Foreign tourists enjoy taking photos with racehorses at the tournament.
img-3193-6801-1748.jpg
The tournament aims to promote the equestrian sports movement, aiming to form a new sports and entertainment model in Vietnam.
By Doan Kien - Translated by Anh Quan

