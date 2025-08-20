Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet: Vietnam’s playing style unchanged without Bich Tuyen

Following a series of friendly matches in Dong Anh (Hanoi), Head Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet affirmed that the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team has successfully maintained its signature style of play throughout training and preparation.

He also candidly addressed both the advantages and the challenges awaiting the team ahead of the 2025 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship.

Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet has faith in the playing style he has built for the team over time.

According to Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet, the friendlies against Spain and Kenya offered valuable insights into contrasting styles of play. “Spain, representing Europe, played a fast, low-set game, with their setter displaying exceptional versatility. Kenya, meanwhile, relied heavily on physical power, though they did not fully reveal their capabilities in a mere friendly. Their true strength will be on display at the World Championship,” he observed.

The coach acknowledged that the absence of star opposite spiker Bich Tuyen, who has opted out of the tournament, is a major setback. “It is truly regrettable. Bich Tuyen has played a key role in the team’s recent successes. Her absence will undoubtedly impact our performance, but we must respect her personal decision,” he said.

Even so, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet emphasized that the team is far from lacking options. “Our current outside hitters are all versatile. In fact, during 2022 and 2023, when Bich Tuyen was not part of the squad, the team still managed to achieve strong results. While her absence may reduce our attacking power, it will not disrupt our overall playing system,” he explained.

Opposite hitter Bich Tuyen’s absence from the 2025 World Championship is a regrettable setback for Vietnam's women’s volleyball.

Looking ahead to the group stage, the head coach stressed that the coaching staff has thoroughly studied the opponents. “Germany and Poland boast world-class players and are clearly a tier above. Matches against them will be extremely difficult,” he admitted.

Reflecting on the recent warm-up games, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet pointed to serve-receive as a key area of concern. “Our players will face major challenges in first-ball reception against European teams, who serve with great variety and complexity. To play effectively, we must minimize errors in the first touch to set up our system,” he emphasized.

Physical conditioning, he noted, remains another pressing issue. Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet revealed that some of the team’s key players were showing signs of fatigue after competing in multiple back-to-back tournaments, adding that recovery time had been limited. He emphasized that the coaching staff was focusing on restoring energy and boosting morale to ensure the players could perform at their best.

With solid preparation and strong team spirit, the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team is heading into the 2025 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship with determination, despite the formidable challenges that lie ahead.

Opposite hitter Bich Tuyen, on the evening of August 19, announced on her personal Facebook page that she would not be participating in the upcoming 2025 FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship. Her decision, she explained, did not stem from a lack of competitive spirit, but rather from new requirements introduced by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) regarding athletes’ eligibility conditions. For Bich Tuyen, sport is not only about competition but also about respect and fairness. She expressed concerns that the new regulations lacked transparency and failed to guarantee the fairness that athletes deserve. In her view, every player has the right to compete in an environment that upholds dignity and equality. To safeguard her integrity and to avoid exposing the national team to unnecessary risks, Bich Tuyen chose to withdraw. She affirmed that she would use this time to focus on training and preparing for future tournaments. At the same time, she voiced confidence that, with thorough preparation, the Vietnamese women’s team will continue to give their all on the court and achieve new successes.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan