Vietnam Sports awarded Olympic Scholarships for Athletes “Paris 2024”

The Sports Authority of Vietnam had a meeting to discuss the Scholarship Program of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics to identify some athletes in the categories of weightlifting, archery and swimming to receive scholarships.

The Olympic scholarship is an annual program funded and supported by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in terms of professional techniques to help the Olympic Committees of countries and territories select outstanding athletes preparing for qualifying tournaments and winning tickets to the Olympics.

The scholarship is dedicated to training activities and competitions abroad comprising meals, airline tickets, hotels, nutritional medicine and so on.

In order to receive the scholarships, apart from being recognized as the outstanding athletes, each individual has to perform professional and financial reports every four months.

The reports must be signed and sealed by the National Sport Federation and Vietnam Olympic Committee.

The Olympic Solidarity Fund will verify with the international federation in advance of the selecting athletes following the proposal of the Vietnam Olympic Committee and the National Sport Federation.

Nguyen Huy Hoang (third from left) and some athletes of Vietnam's swimming team have the opportunity to receive Olympic scholarships for Athletes “Paris 2024”. (Photo: Minh Minh)

In order to effectively implement the scholarship program, Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam Dang Viet Ha required heads of each sport to collaborate with the relevant units to build plans of training, joining qualifying tournaments and the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics for athletes registering for scholarships to be implemented soon.

Previously, Vietnamese athletes in cycling, karate, fencing and gymnastics and so on received such scholarships at the Olympic Rio 2016 and Olympic Tokyo 2020.

