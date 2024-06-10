Vietnam, Singapore join hands in golf development

The Vietnam Golf Association (VGA) and its Singaporean counterpart have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in promoting the sport in the two countries.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Under the three-year deal, the two sides will coordinate to organize professional training courses for their leaders and members of the board of directors and share experience in golf development and management.

Training camps for high-performance athletes will be organized in Singapore and Vietnam, aiming to improve their skills and physical and mental health, with leading experts from the two countries as coaches. Friendly tournaments will be held annually for athletes to exchange experience.

Tan Chong Huat, Chairman of the Singapore Golf Association (SGA), said it was happy with the cooperation as the two sides share the vision of promoting the relationship and golf activities.

This partnership would be an ideal platform for knowledge exchange between managers, members, and golfers, Tan said, expressing his belief that the cooperation will bring benefits to both parties.

Bach Cuong Khang, VGA deputy general secretary, said in addition to sharing knowledge on best practices and players' development, this MoU provides a valuable opportunity to deepen the international relationship between the two countries, adding it looks forward to cooperation with the SGA.

