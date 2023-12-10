Vietnam shines at 2023 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championships with 26 golds

Vietnam's wrestling team dominated the 2023 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championships, clinching an overall first-place position with an impressive tally of 26 gold medals in championship events.

Vietnamese wrestlers have achieved good results at the 2023 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championships. (Photo: VWF)

The conclusive day of the 2023 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championships unfolded in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on December 9, featuring the final competitions in men's freestyle wrestling.

Wrapping up the men's freestyle wrestling events, Vietnam earned eight gold medals and two silver medals. Prior to this, concluding the events for men's Greco-Roman and women's freestyle wrestling, the Vietnamese wrestling team had already secured 18 gold medals and two silver medals. In the overall championship standings, Vietnam attained the highest result, with 26 gold medals out of the total 30 medal sets available. This triumph solidifies the Vietnamese wrestling team's absolute top ranking in the overall performance standings.

Previously, Vietnam's wrestling team took part in the U17 and U20 age group events in this competition. In the U17 category, the team secured 19 gold medals, while in the U20 category, it excelled with an impressive haul of 27 gold medals.

The 2023 Southeast Asian Wrestling Championships is the last international tournament for Vietnam's wrestling team in 2023. The team's outstanding success with 26 gold medals in championship events brings confidence in its regional competitive abilities. However, beyond the triumph, this championship serves as a valuable platform for the coaching staff to evaluate and further enhance the team's professional performance, gearing up key athletes for the crucial Olympic qualifiers in early 2024. Currently, there is optimism within Vietnam's wrestling team about securing official spots for the 2024 Olympics in France.

Earlier, at the 32nd SEA Games, the team claimed 13 gold medals out of 30 events, securing the top position overall in the wrestling competition.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Bao Nghi