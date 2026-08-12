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Vietnam sepak takraw team wins four medals at 2026 World Championships

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Vietnam's sepak takraw team secured four medals, including one gold, two silver and one bronze, at the 2026 Sepak Takraw World Championship - King's Cup 2026.

The tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, saw Vietnam advance to the finals in three women's events: doubles, team of four and regu.

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Vietnam women’s sepak takraw team at the 2026 Sepak Takraw World Championship - King's Cup 2026. Photo: VSTAF

Vietnam secured the women's doubles title after overcoming Myanmar in the final.

The team finished runner-up in both the women's team of four and regu events after losing to hosts Thailand in the finals.

Vietnam's fourth medal came in the men's regu, where the team earned bronze.

With one gold, two silver and one bronze, the Vietnamese team met its medal target at the 2026 World Championships.

Before the tournament, Vietnam's women's sepak takraw team completed a three-week training camp in Thailand with 12 key players.

After returning home, the Vietnamese men's and women's teams will resume training in preparation for the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20). According to the plan, the team will train in Hanoi before traveling to Japan for the Games.

At the 2026 World Championships, countries participating in ASIAD 20 sent their strongest squads to compete as part of their preparations for the tournament in Japan.

By Minh Chien — Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnam sepak takraw 2026 World Championships King's Cup 2026 sepak takraw gold medal silver medals bronze medal ASIAD 20

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