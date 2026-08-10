Vietnamese weightlifters win four more gold medals at 2026 Asian Championships

Vietnamese weightlifters claimed eight more medals, including four golds, on August 9 at the 2026 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships.

The first gold medal of the day went to Nguyen Thanh Duy, who competed in the boys’ 65-kilogram youth category. He delivered a strong performance, winning gold in the clean and jerk with a lift of 153 kilograms.

He also claimed bronze in the snatch with 125 kilograms and silver in the total with 278 kilograms.

In the men’s 65-kilogram junior category, weightlifter Thach Hoang Sang dominated the competition to win three gold medals. He topped the standings in the snatch with 134 kilograms, the clean and jerk with 157 kilograms, and the total with 291 kilograms.

Vietnamese weightlifters take their places on the podium at the 2026 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. Photo: Nguyen Huy

Vietnam also earned a silver medal through A Tieu, who lifted 130kg in the men’s 65- kilogram junior snatch. Y Lien contributed a bronze medal in the women’s 53-kilogram junior snatch with a lift of 103 kilograms.

After three days of competition, Vietnam’s young weightlifting team has provisionally collected five gold, two silver and seven bronze medals.

Under the competition regulations, medals are awarded separately for the snatch, clean and jerk, and total in each weight category.

The championships will run through August 14.

By Minh Chien — Translated by Huyen Huong