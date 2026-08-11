Sports-related insults, abusive behavior face heavy fines

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued a consolidated document on administrative penalties for violations in the sports sector.

Under the document, individuals who verbally abuse, insult or defame others; threaten to harm their health or lives; or behave in ways contrary to ethical standards, social norms and Vietnamese cultural traditions while participating in sports activities may be fined from VND15 million (US$570) to VND20 million (US$760).

Violators may also be required to take remedial measures, including issuing a public apology.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong

Those who intentionally cause injuries or engage in violent play that harms others’ health during sports training or competitions may be fined VND20 million (US$760) to VND25 million (US$950) and suspended from competitions for three to six months.

The maximum fines for violations in the sports sector are VND50 million (US$1,900) for individuals and VND100 million (US$3,800) for organizations.

By Vinh Xuan — Translated by Huyen Huong