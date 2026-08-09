Sports

Vietnam Cybersecurity Day 2026 Run attracts more than 1,000 participants

SGGPO

More than 1,000 people took part in the Vietnam Cybersecurity Day 2026 Run on the morning of August 9.

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More than 1,000 people take part in the run.

The event took place at VNG Campus in Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, Ho Chi Minh City, attracting more than 1,000 participants.

The event was organized by the Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Department under the Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department and the National Cybersecurity Association of Vietnam.

The run was among the largest community sporting events in the Southern region, forming part of a series of activities marking Vietnam Cybersecurity Day 2026 (August 6) under the theme “For a Humane Cyberspace for Everyone.”

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Athletes compete in the three-kilometer and five-kilometer races.

Through the run, organizers sought to spread the message “Connecting Communities – Joining Hands to Protect Vietnam’s Cybersecurity” while raising public awareness of the importance of cybersecurity and online safety in the digital era.

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Ms. Truong Cam Thanh, Deputy General Director of VNG, and Senior Colonel Nguyen Ba Son, Deputy Director of the Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Department under the Ministry of Public Security, attend the run.

More than 1,000 participants joined the event, including People's Public Security officers, representatives from government agencies and departments, lecturers, pupils and students, and representatives of various businesses.

Athletes competed in two distances, three kilometers and five kilometers.

Beyond being a healthy sporting activity, the run promoted physical fitness and strengthened ties between specialized cybersecurity forces and government agencies, organizations, businesses and the public.

The event also encouraged individuals to enhance their awareness and responsibility for information security and cybersecurity, contributing to the development of a safer and more civilized online environment.

By Thu Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnam Cybersecurity Day 2026 cybersecurity Vietnam Cybersecurity Day Run Ministry of Public Security National Cybersecurity Association of Vietnam

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