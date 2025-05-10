Vietnam secures one gold, 2 silvers at 2025 Asian Canoeing Championships

Four Vietnamese canoeists Pham Hong Quan, Bui Thi Yen, Ma Thi Thuy and Hien Nam won a gold medal at the mixed men’s and women’s C4 500m event with a result of 1 minute 50.360 seconds. The Vietnamese canoeing team defeated strong competitors from China, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Thailand, India and North Korea in the final race to secure the gold medal.
In addition to the gold, the team also earned two silver medals in the Women’s C2 1,000m event with a victory of 4 minutes 42.210 seconds, contributed by female athletes Nguyen Thi Huong and Nguyen Hong Thai, and in the Women’s C1 500m event thanks to the effort of canoeist Nguyen Thi Huong.
This championship marked Vietnam's first international competition of 2025. The coaching staff selected 20 key athletes to represent the national team across both men’s and women’s events.
Following this tournament, the team plans to make strategic adjustments for the 33rd SEA Games, scheduled for December 2025 in Thailand.
The 2025 Asian Canoe Confederation Canoe Sprint Asian Championships will run through May 10 (local time).
At the 2024 Asian Canoe Confederation Canoe Sprint Asian Championships, which served as an Olympic qualifier, Vietnam won one gold and two silver medals.