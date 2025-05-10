Vietnam secures one gold, 2 silvers at 2025 Asian Canoeing Championships

Vietnamese canoeing team secured the first gold medal at the 2025 Asian Canoe Confederation Canoe Sprint Asian Championships underway in Nanching, China.

Four Vietnamese canoeists Pham Hong Quan, Bui Thi Yen, Ma Thi Thuy and Hien Nam won a gold medal at the mixed men’s and women’s C4 500m event with a result of 1 minute 50.360 seconds. The Vietnamese canoeing team defeated strong competitors from China, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Thailand, India and North Korea in the final race to secure the gold medal.

In addition to the gold, the team also earned two silver medals in the Women’s C2 1,000m event with a victory of 4 minutes 42.210 seconds, contributed by female athletes Nguyen Thi Huong and Nguyen Hong Thai, and in the Women’s C1 500m event thanks to the effort of canoeist Nguyen Thi Huong.

Last year, Vietnamese canoeist Nguyen Thi Huong (center) won a medal at the Asian Canoeing Championships, and this year, she continued to make the efforts by securing a silver medal at the 2025 Asian Championships underway in Nanching, China. (Photo:DUATHUYENVN)

This championship marked Vietnam's first international competition of 2025. The coaching staff selected 20 key athletes to represent the national team across both men’s and women’s events.

Following this tournament, the team plans to make strategic adjustments for the 33rd SEA Games, scheduled for December 2025 in Thailand.

The 2025 Asian Canoe Confederation Canoe Sprint Asian Championships will run through May 10 (local time).

At the 2024 Asian Canoe Confederation Canoe Sprint Asian Championships, which served as an Olympic qualifier, Vietnam won one gold and two silver medals.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong