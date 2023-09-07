Vietnam scoops honors at World Travel Awards 2023

Vietnam scooped top prizes at the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA), considered the most prestigious global tourism award in the world, which was held in HCMC on the evening of September 6.

Attending the award ceremony were Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, Chairman of Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh, Mr. Graham Cooke, the founder and president of World Travel Awards.

This year, the World Travel Awards commemorates its 30th anniversary. This is the third time that Vietnam has been selected as the venue for the WTA awards ceremony and HCMC hosted the event for the second consecutive time.

Accordingly, Vietnam has been continuously acclaimed as "Asia's Leading Destination" and "Asia's Leading Nature Destination" for 2023.

HCMC won "Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination" and “Asia's Leading Festival and Event Destination” awards.

In the aviation sector, Vietnam Airlines scooped four top prizes, including "Asia’s Leading Airline – Economy Class", "Asia’s Leading Cultural Airline", "Asia’s Leading Cabin Crew", and "Asia’s Leading Inflight Magazine".

In addition, the "Asia's Leading Regional Airline” and “Best Frequent Flyer Programs For Asia Travelers” titles went to Bamboo Airways while Vietravel Airlines got the “Asia's Leading Airline for Customer Experience 2023” award.

Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex in the northern province of Ha Nam was named “Vietnam’sLeading Cultural Tourist Destination 2023” and “Asia’s Leading Cultural Tourist Destination 2023” while Cuc Phuong National Park was recognized as “Asia’s Leading National Park.”

Ha Nam Province earned “Vietnam’s Leading Cultural Destination” and '” Asia’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination” awards while Moc Chau, a mountainous district of the northern province of Son La, received the “Vietnam’s Leading Natural Destination” and “Asia’s Leading Natural Destination” titles.

The capital city of Hanoi was honored as the “Asia’s Leading City Destination”, “Asia’s Leading Resort Destination”, and “Asia’s Leading City Tourist Board”.

Phu Quoc pear island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, Hoi An ancient town in the central coastal province of Quang Nam and the northern province of Ha Giang was recognized as “Asia’s Leading Luxury Island Destination”, “Asia's Leading Cultural City Destination” and “Asia's Leading Emerging Tourism Destination” respectively.

The World Travel Awards Asia 2023 honored Capella Hanoi as “Asia's leading luxury boutique hotel”.