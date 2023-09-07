HCMC’s 17th International Travel Expo opens

The opening ceremony of the 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City - ITE HCMC (ITE - HCMC) 2023 was held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7 on September 7.

Attending the ceremony were former Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung, and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

The travel show opened with a unique art performance themed “Night of Vietnam” featuring the beauty of the land, Vietnamese people, and cultural identities and presenting Vietnam, a young and modern country with a rich culture and long-standing tradition.

The event includes a series of activities, such as a high-level tourism forum titled "Digital transformation promotes tourism development", a conference on the Vietnamese hospitality Industry, the 4th ASEAN Public Relations and Communications forum, and more.

The HCMC Tourism Department has coordinated with provinces and cities, including Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Ben Tre, Ninh Thuan, and Phu Quoc to organize destination survey for ministers, mayors, governors, buyers, and international media to explore Vietnam’s tourist hot spots.

The expo attracts more than 400 enterprises, including international businesses from countries and territories worldwide, including management units, leading tourism experts, travel firms, airlines, and hotels.

The ITE HCMC is the only international tourism event in Vietnam with foreign buyers, bringing business opportunities for enterprises to expand their markets and look for partners. This year’s event themed ‘Connectivity, Growth, and Sustainability’ is expected to offer more than 6,000 business meetings and appointments between sellers and buyers.

About 150 international buyers are due to directly meet domestic and foreign tourism companies.

The ITE-HCMC 2023 co-organized by the HCMC People’s Committee and Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) will run until September 9.

Starting in 2005, the ITE has become one of the leading travel events in Vietnam and the region with expanded scale and diversified activities, such as exhibitions, meetings between Buyers and Sellers, and promotional programs.

The event is an opportunity for localities and travel firms to introduce and promote their images, cultural values, natural resources, and special tourist products to visitors and contribute to improving the competitiveness of Vietnamese tourism.