Vietnam recognizes global support in post-typhoon recovery

Vietnam has appreciated the strong support and solidarity from international partners and diplomatic missions in helping local communities recover from the recent devastation caused by Typhoons Bualoi and Matmo.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep receives assistance from the UN. (Photo: VNA)

At the recognition ceremony held by the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership (DRRP) in Hanoi on October 28, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep stressed that the assistance not only met the relief needs but also played an important role in recovery and reconstruction. Besides, preparedness and resilience-building are also essential to safeguard lives and livelihoods sustainably.

The international aid has reached typhoon-hit residents, Hiep said, adding a huge workload needs to be completed in the next six months to restore production and return daily life to normal.

He expressed his hope that ambassadors and heads of international organizations will share experience and strengthen cooperation to help Vietnam improve its disaster resilience amidst unprecedented extreme weather patterns.

UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis stressed that disaster risk reduction partners have joined Vietnam’s recovery efforts, focusing on clean water, environmental sanitation, housing, and people's livelihoods. They have committed to accompanying the country to support vulnerable people, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Foreign Ambassadors, including those of Australia, the Republic of Korea, the US, Ireland, Singapore, and Canada, as well as representatives from the European Union, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the UN, and other international organizations, pledged continued support for vulnerable groups as well as close coordination to ensure timely aid delivery.

Over the recent past, the embassies and foreign organizations have provided or pledged about US$9.7 million in assistance to localities hit by the two typhoons, with US$7.1 million in cash and US$2.5 million in kind.

Contributing partners include JICA, the Governments of Australia and Singapore, the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre), UNICEF, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Save the Children, ActionAid, Samaritan’s Purse, Tzu Chi Foundation (Taiwan, China), Catholic Relief Services (CRS), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and WWF Vietnam.

Their emergency relief packages included cash aid, agricultural livelihood support, bottled water, blankets, water containers, hygiene kits, household supplies, cooking utensils, and learning tools for affected families in northern and central localities, including Lao Cai, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh.

Vietnamplus