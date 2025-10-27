Hon Khoai Port to serve as strategic export gateway for Mekong Delta

Hon Khoai Port in Ca Mau Province has just begun construction with the capacity to accommodate vessels of up to 150,000 DWT. The port will serve as a direct export gateway to the sea for the Mekong Delta.

The information was provided by Ms. Vo Thi Thu Huong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) – Mekong Delta Branch, at the 2025 Business Forum organized by the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee yesterday.

To maximize the port’s potential, she suggested that the province should attract private and foreign direct investment (FDI) in developing logistics infrastructure to support import and export activities.

Mr. Pham Van Thieu, Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Council speaks at the forum.

Mr. Pham Van Thieu, Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Council, emphasized that the province would continue to review and streamline administrative procedures across all sectors to create the most favorable conditions for businesses and investors.

At the same time, the province will accelerate the implementation of public investment projects, particularly key projects that help synchronize technical infrastructure, enhance investment attraction and promote local economic growth.

Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (second from left) witnesses the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee and the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association.

On this occasion, the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee and the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association signed a cooperation agreement. The association also donated VND5 billion (US$189,987) to build restrooms and clean water filtration systems for schools in the province.

The site where Hon Khoai Port will be built



By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong