Hon Khoai Port to serve as strategic export gateway for Mekong Delta

The information was provided by Ms. Vo Thi Thu Huong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) – Mekong Delta Branch, at the 2025 Business Forum organized by the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee yesterday.
To maximize the port’s potential, she suggested that the province should attract private and foreign direct investment (FDI) in developing logistics infrastructure to support import and export activities.
Mr. Pham Van Thieu, Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Council, emphasized that the province would continue to review and streamline administrative procedures across all sectors to create the most favorable conditions for businesses and investors.
At the same time, the province will accelerate the implementation of public investment projects, particularly key projects that help synchronize technical infrastructure, enhance investment attraction and promote local economic growth.
On this occasion, the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee and the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association signed a cooperation agreement. The association also donated VND5 billion (US$189,987) to build restrooms and clean water filtration systems for schools in the province.