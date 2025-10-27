National

National Assembly reviews, reports and debates nine draft laws on Monday

The 15th National Assembly will dedicate its Monday working day to reviewing and discussing nine draft laws, according to its official schedule during the second week of the tenth sitting taking place from October 27-31.

In the morning session, deputies will meet in plenary to hear submissions and verification reports on three draft laws: the Law on Temporary Detention, Custody and Restriction of Movement; the amended Law on Execution of Criminal Judgments; and the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Judicial Records.

A session at the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Also during the morning, the legislature will listen to explanations, feedback and revisions before holding plenary discussions on four other draft laws: the Law on Extradition, the Law on Transfer of Prisoners, the Law on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, and the Law on Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil Matters.

In the afternoon, the National Assembly will continue its plenary discussions with the submission and verification reports on the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Intellectual Property. Deputies will also hear the report explaining and revising the draft Law on Emergency Situations, before opening a plenary debate on this bill.

Vietanmplus

