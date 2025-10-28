Four dead in carbon monoxide incident in Da Nang City

A carbon monoxide incident occurred in the Cho Moi Phong Thu quarter, Dien Ban Tay Commune, Da Nang City, leaving eight people unconscious due to oxygen deprivation on October 28.

Locals transport victims to hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

Four of the victims have died while receiving emergency treatment at the hospital.

The four victims confirmed dead include Nguyen Thi Thanh Th., 14, and Nguyen Cong Tr., 5, both children of Mr. Nguyen Quang Lanh, the homeowner; Thanh Xuan, 19, a friend and neighbor of Nguyen Thi Thanh Th.; and Mrs. Nguyet, 75, the mother of Mr. Lanh.

The remaining victims, including Nguyen Quang Lanh, 36; his wife, Phan Thi Tu Trinh, 33; and their children, Nguyen Thi Thanh Truc, 11, and Nguyen Thi Thanh Thao, 8, are currently receiving treatment at Cam Le General Hospital and Tam Tri General Hospital in Da Nang.

According to reports, due to power outages caused by rising floodwaters, the family of Mr. Nguyen Quang Lanh used a generator indoors, which led to carbon monoxide poisoning. Around 10:45 a.m. on October 28, residents discovered the incident and alerted authorities, who reached the home by boat to rescue the victims. All eight individuals were subsequently transported to Cam Le General Hospital and Tam Tri General Hospital in Da Nang for emergency treatment.

Vice Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee, Ho Quang Buu, expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims and directed local authorities to assist with the funerals in accordance with flood conditions and local customs. He also called for urgent support and care for the surviving victims and their relatives.

Ho Quang Buu has instructed relevant authorities to urgently inspect each residential area and advise residents on electrical safety and the proper use of generators and gas appliances. The health sector has been directed to ensure adequate supplies of medication, emergency equipment, and personnel on 24-hour duty to promptly receive and treat cases of carbon monoxide poisoning, respiratory distress, and toxic gas exposure during the flood season.

By Xuan Quynh, Nguyen Khoi—Translated by Kim Khanh